Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.10. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 60,284 shares.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

