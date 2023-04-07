e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,455 shares of company stock worth $18,396,283. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

