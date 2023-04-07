EAC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,699.49 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $4,699.49 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00323839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01723277 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,268.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

