eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $609.51 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. eCash has a total market cap of $609.51 million and $13.23 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,930.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00444527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00127848 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,354,435,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,354,429,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

