Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $22.22 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

