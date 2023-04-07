Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

