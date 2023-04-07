Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Edison International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.