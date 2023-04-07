Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,484 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.