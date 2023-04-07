Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,484 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.