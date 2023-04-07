EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Price Target to $2.00

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.30 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ KTTA opened at $0.40 on Monday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

