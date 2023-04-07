Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,540 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods makes up 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $40,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,246,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. 774,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

