ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Research analysts expect that ENI will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 593,650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 353,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $6,463,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

