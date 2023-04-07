Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 840,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

