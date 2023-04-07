Entera Bio’s (ENTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Entera Bio stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.83. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entera Bio news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 30,000 shares of Entera Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

