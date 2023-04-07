Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.39. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$20.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

