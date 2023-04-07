Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $358.14.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

