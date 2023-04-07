Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $358.14.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
