Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.88 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005135 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $97.88 million and approximately $202,488.20 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00325259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00557316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00449693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,875,009 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.