ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 209,858 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,858 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 575,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,136. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

