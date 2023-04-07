ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 22,686 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.45% of SentinelOne worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,999 shares of company stock worth $3,260,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 8,628,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745,336. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

