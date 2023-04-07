ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 127,836 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,836 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.09% of Coeur Mining worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,933. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

