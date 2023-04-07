Eukles Asset Management Buys 190 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CMI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $220.33. The company had a trading volume of 861,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average is $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

