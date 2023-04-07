Eukles Asset Management Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. 1,559,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.