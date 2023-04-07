Eukles Asset Management Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 948,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.