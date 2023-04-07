Eukles Asset Management Has $4.05 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.18. The stock had a trading volume of 423,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,831. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

