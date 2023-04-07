Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 12,008,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,042,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

