Eukles Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

