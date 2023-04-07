Eukles Asset Management Sells 725 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.94. 871,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average is $225.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $274.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

