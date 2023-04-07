Eukles Asset Management Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.99. 351,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $251.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

