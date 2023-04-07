Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Given New $35.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.