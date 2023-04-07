Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Down 0.6%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 2,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

