EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Down 9.1% on Insider Selling

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 169,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 231,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Specifically, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EverCommerce by 196.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

