Evercore ISI Cuts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $275.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

