Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Everi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Stock Performance

Everi stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Insider Transactions at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everi will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

