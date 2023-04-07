Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

EE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,206,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,948,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,252,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.