Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Raised to $33.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE EE traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 187,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

