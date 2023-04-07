Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Raised to $33.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE EE traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 187,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
