Eyenovia’s (EYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Eyenovia Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
