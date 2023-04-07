Eyenovia’s (EYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

About Eyenovia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Stories

