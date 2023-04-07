Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Lifted by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 10.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 3.73% of Fair Isaac worth $556,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $672.42. The company had a trading volume of 127,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,248. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.18. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $711.84.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

