Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAST opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

