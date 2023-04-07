Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE FATH opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789 over the last 90 days. 63.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 18,395,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 875,514 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 397,737 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

