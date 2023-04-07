FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 164,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,687. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FB Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.