FedEx Co. (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 on July 3rd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.