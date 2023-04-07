FedEx Co. (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 on July 3rd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.
FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %
FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.