FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Increases Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.
FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.44. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.
In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
