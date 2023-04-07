FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Increases Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.44. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.