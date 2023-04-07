FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.10. 3,675,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.