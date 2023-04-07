Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $281.21 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $281.21 million and approximately $32.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

