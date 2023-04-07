Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 100

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,150 ($14.28) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.30) to GBX 1,310 ($16.27) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $994.29.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.