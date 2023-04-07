Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ONEQ stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

