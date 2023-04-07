Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.71 and traded as low as C$7.57. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 141,208 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

