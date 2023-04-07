Filecoin Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $110.49 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00020046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 413,155,433 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

