Financial Council Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after buying an additional 115,095 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,503,000 after buying an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,022,000 after buying an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.15. 879,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.