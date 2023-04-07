Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $4.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,613. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $261.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

