Financial Guidance Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMB stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

